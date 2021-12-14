Less time and fewer questions available but the same percentage of errors allowed. From January 2022 the theoretical exam for obtaining the driving license A1, A2, A, B1, B and BE will undergo an important modification

An almost certain appointment when you reach the age of majority (often taken even before school leaving school leaving certificate), the exam for obtaining the driving license has been the first opportunity for emancipation for generations. From 2022, the known and tested formula has changed: fewer questions, less time available to answer but the same percentage of error allowed (10%). A profound change to the form of the exam but not to its substance: to pass it, candidates will still have to answer a total of 30 questions (previously 40) with a maximum of 3 errors allowed (10%, in fact) within a time limit twenty minutes (previously, thirty).

Waiting for the decree – The new formula is part of the decree published in the Official Gazette by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility. The entry into force is expected by 8 January 2022, when the Civil Motorization should adopt a specific executive decree to concretely implement the changes. The exams that will undergo the downsizing allow the obtaining of driving licenses A1, A2, A, B1, B and BE. The proposed amendment does not concern C, D and AM licenses for driving mopeds.

Reduce the time – The ministerial decree is part of a broader written provision to counter the numerous critical issues that, due to the persistence of the pandemic, compromise the correct operation of the offices of the Civil Motorization. The rules for the containment of the contagion allow to occupy 50% of the computer rooms where the theory exams are held with subsequent sanitization for each station at the end of the session. A scheme of action that has slowed down the processing of dossiers and made it necessary for ministerial intervention to speed up and reduce this process, counteracting (hopefully) the accumulation of backlogs and allowing offices to return to more efficient working conditions.

