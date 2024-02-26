













That happened at the beginning of February but the report barely appeared. Taro invited fans to applaud as loud as they could. But for what reason?

Well, to make sure that the president of Square Enix, who was also supposedly present at the concert, knew that there was interest in a sequel.

As expected, the applause did not take long to arrive, revealing that many want to see Nier 3.

According to a witness, the place was invaded by the sound not only of applause but also of cheers and even screams. Without a doubt Yoko Taro knew how to turn on the audience gathered there.

But this was not the only interesting thing that appeared in the Nier: Orchestra Concert. During this the word 'REPENT' could be seen.

This was part of some kind of dialogue that was incomplete and in its last appearance was written as REP3NT.

This has led to speculation that Repent could be the subtitle for the next video game in the series. That is, it could be something like Nier 3: Repent either Rep3nt. But it's just speculation.

Fans who were able to hear Yoko Taro are not entirely sure if she was being serious or really just joking with the audience.

But it is clear that there is demand for a new installment of the series no matter what its name is. So it could well be Nier 3.

In that sense, we only have to wait for an announcement from Square Enix. At the end of the day, this company is the owner of this popular franchise.

