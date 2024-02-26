NIS America has announced that it will handle the Western distribution of REYNATISnew Action RPG developed by FuRyu. The title will be available during the autumn on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The development team boasts an exceptional cast such as Yoko Shimomurawho will take care of the soundtrack, and Kazushige Nojimawho will write the screenplay, all directed by TAKUMI.

REYNATIS is set in the streets of Shibuya, in a world where fantasy and reality meet. Humans are so afraid of magic that those who use it are forced to hide, to avoid repercussions. In search of freedom, the magician Marin he heads towards the neighborhood where he will get acquainted with Sari, MEA officer who is responsible for keeping under control people with powers. The player will be able to decide whether to hide his powers and explore the city as a common citizen or to use his magical abilities to reach otherwise inaccessible places and eliminate everything that stands in his way.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

REYNATIS – Announcement trailer

NIS America announces REYNATIS Milan, 26 February 2024 – NIS America is excited to announce the brand new action RPG REYNATIS, coming Fall 2024 to Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5® and Steam®! Directed by TAKUMI, this atmospheric urban fantasy is set in a realistic recreation of Shibuya, Tokyo, where the final clash between magic and order will take place. For more information: http://nisamerica.com/reynatis More information on the title: REYNATIS is an action RPG set in the carefully recreated streets of Shibuya, Tokyo. In a world where fantasy meets reality, the citizens of Shibuya fear magic and its power, forcing mages to hide their inhuman abilities or face oppression. Seeking freedom through strength, the magician Marin heads to Shibuya, where he meets Sari, an officer of the MEA, an organization responsible for keeping magicians under control. Hide your magic to explore the city like a normal civilian and make purchases or quests, or use your explosive powers to reach new locations and fight those who get in your way. Fight for what you believe in this elegant and charming role-playing game from TAKUMI with music by Yoko Shimomura! Key Details: Freedom versus Order : The wizard Marin and the officer Sari find themselves on opposite sides in a conflict that will shake the world to its core. A gripping story that tackles oppression, conflicting ideals, and the price of freedom.

: The wizard Marin and the officer Sari find themselves on opposite sides in a conflict that will shake the world to its core. A gripping story that tackles oppression, conflicting ideals, and the price of freedom. City of secrets : Roam the streets of Shibuya and choose whether to stay in the shadows to talk to civilians, shop, and accept missions, or reveal your true self to harness your inhuman powers. Your journey will also take you to the alternate world of Another, a fantasy land teeming with ferocious monsters and secrets to discover.

: Roam the streets of Shibuya and choose whether to stay in the shadows to talk to civilians, shop, and accept missions, or reveal your true self to harness your inhuman powers. Your journey will also take you to the alternate world of Another, a fantasy land teeming with ferocious monsters and secrets to discover. Power and Magic: Freely switch between using evasive maneuvers in “Suppressed” mode and using magic to deal explosive damage in “Liberated” mode. Each of the 6 different playable characters has unique abilities, from summoning to aerial attacks.

