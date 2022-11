Voting in New York, the state where Sean Patrick Maloney was defeated in the midterms 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, head of the Democratic election campaign, admitted this Wednesday (9) his defeat in the legislative elections and, therefore, will be out of the United States House of Representatives.

Maloney, who was running for a new district in New York after a judge ordered a redraw of the state’s electoral map, lost to Republican Mike Lawler by a narrow margin.

With 95% of the votes counted, Lawler had 50.6% of the support, against 49.4% for the Democratic candidate.

Despite the majority of the media still not projecting a winner, given the minimal difference, Maloney admitted his defeat on Wednesday morning and congratulated his rival in a press release.