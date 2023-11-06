Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘My name is’ is getting closer to the final stretch and the judges Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno They don’t have it easy at all. Thus, the participants who are still in competition will have to give their best presentations to keep their places in the famous Caracol TV reality show. If you do not want to miss any details of the new chapter of the imitation program, in this note we tell you everything you need to know to follow today’s broadcast, November 6.

‘My name is’ LIVE: follow the program for TODAY, November 6 Which participants continue in ‘Yo me llama’? -Nina Murgas – Ángela Aguilar -Juan Parra – Carín León -José Miguel Reyes – Celia Cruz See also How much does a Civil Guard earn in 2022 -Raúl Gutiérrez – Gilberto Santa Rosa -David Galán – Jessi Uribe -Roberto Melo – Luis Miguel -Paulo Rojas – Miguel Bosé -Angeline Reyes – Rosalía -Andy Bad Boy – Ryan Castro -Andrea Correa – Shakira -Alex Mantilla – Vicente Fernández. What time does ‘My name is’ start? Caracol TV’s imitation reality show starts at 8.00 pm (Colombian time), if you are in another country, follow these schedules: Mexico: 7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm Chile: 9.00 pm United States: 9.00 pm Spain: 3.00 am What channel broadcasts ‘Yo me llama’ LIVE? The imitation reality show is broadcast on the Caracol TV channel, where you can experience each of the remaining galas until you reach the long-awaited grand finale, in which we will find out who will be declared the winner of the season.

What happened in chapter 66 of ‘My name is’ 2023?

In the previous episode of ‘My name is‘, an elimination night was held and the participant who left the program was the Héctor Lavoe impersonator.

What participants are left in ‘Yo me llama’?

Nina Murgas – Angela Aguilar

Juan Parra – Carín León

José Miguel Reyes – Celia Cruz

Raúl Gutiérrez – Gilberto Santa Rosa

David Galán – Jessi Uribe

Roberto Melo – Luis Miguel

Paulo Rojas – Miguel Bosé

Angeline Reyes – Rosalía

Andy Bad Boy – Ryan Castro

Andrea Correa – Shakira

Alex Mantilla – Vicente Fernández.

What time does the Caracol TV game show start?

The reality show ‘My name is’ Colombia is broadcast Monday to Friday at 8.00 pm (local time)immediately after the 7:00 p.m. news

Where to watch the program for FREE and online?

The imitator program and all the programming of TV snail You can tune in for free on the official website of the Colombian channel, if you are in that country.