The magic and mystery of the ‘Harry Potter’ films will take over Peruvian cinema. ‘The mystery of the orb’short film made by the production company Keel Teve, will emulate the fantasy and action of the saga created by the British writer JK Rowling, but on national territory. This new production caught the attention of many people on social networks, in which they were amazed by the special effects used and the well-crafted plot it has, as well as the introduction of the dementorsdark creatures known for their appearance in the life of the famous magician.

Some even commented that its premiere could mark the beginning of a series of projects about magic in Peru, given that several books in the franchise mention our country, so it would not be unreasonable to think that here we can also enjoy that world full of adventure and action.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘The Mystery of the Orb’

When is ‘The Mystery of the Orb’ released?

The short film made by the production company Keel Teve will premiere on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 8 pm, at the Municipal Theater of Quillabamba, province of La Convencion, in Cusco. On the other hand, given the good comments that the trailer of the fiction had, which asked that it also be released in Lima, the production company indicated that they are evaluating this possibility, so we could have news about it in the coming days.

‘The mystery of the orb’ It is the second production of Keel Teve, which released its first film in May of this year, which was titled ‘Condemned’. In addition, he announced that in 2024 they will begin filming his second film, which will be called ‘Inca Gods’. On the other hand, on their social networks they advanced a project related to the world of ‘Transformers’, which is called ‘Transformers Epsilon’.

What is ‘The Mystery of the Orb’ about?

“Two aurors are sent by the ministry in search of a magical object, but upon obtaining it they are attacked by evil forces and discover a sinister plan that will bring crisis to their magical society,” says the official synopsis of the short film. ‘The mystery of the orb’which was shared by Keel Teve through their social networks.

The dementors will make their presence in Peru in the short film ‘The mystery of the orb’. Photo: LR composition/Quilla Teve See also A motorist is seriously injured when colliding with a tourism in Águilas

What references to Peru were made in ‘Harry Potter’?

In the world created by the British writer JK Rowling, Peru was not separated, since several references were made to our culture and were made known by fans of the saga. One of them is about quidditch, a famous sport among wizards: in the book ‘The Goblet of Fire’fourth of the franchise, mention was made of Tarapoto Tree-Skimmersa team considered one of the best in South America and called to be one of the largest in the world.

But Peru was not only referred to in sports, but also in animals, dragons to be more precise, since in the book ‘Fantastic beasts and where to find them’ a beast known as appeared Peruvian Vipertoothnative to the east and northwest of the country and characterized by its majestic appearance.

On the other hand, the reference that went from the pages to the big screen was that of peruvian instant dark powderwhich could be seen in Fred and George Weasley’s shop in ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’. This magical item is activated by throwing it into the air and generates a kind of smoke screen, which allows the witcher to create a momentary distraction.