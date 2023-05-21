Ylöjärvi | A minor died after a tractor ATV went off the road

The accident happened before midnight late Saturday.

Under An 18-year-old boy died on Saturday in Ylöjärvi after his tractor ATV went off the road. The police received an alert on Lähdevainiontie on Saturday at 11:29 p.m.

The young person who was riding was injured.

According to the police release, the accident investigation board also came to investigate the accident. Based on the investigations carried out at the crash site, it was found that the vehicle has derailed from the road and as a result has overturned.

Lähdevainiontie runs through the detached house area.

The police say they will continue to investigate the circumstances and causes of the accident. The police are investigating the case as a suspected endangerment of traffic safety.