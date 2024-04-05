One of the most beloved couples in the media were Slavic Yiddah and Julian Zucchi. The occurrences and naturalness that they showed on their social networks delighted his loyal followers; However, today he would not be having the best of times. The couple was once again in the eye of the storm, after Zucchi was supported by Magaly Medina's reporter, Priscila Mateo. Following this, Yidda revealed that her romantic relationship with the actor ended after discovering that he was unfaithful to her.

What happened to Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi?

Julian Zucchi He was for a time in his native country, Argentina, away from the Peruvian entertainment world, but he has now returned and uploaded a peculiar story on his official Instagram account. In the snapshot you can see a document on your laptop screen whose letters are almost indistinguishable.

However, in the small letters you can read 'Notary letter'. The document was sent by Slavic Yidda, his ex-partner and mother of his only two children. “I request that you immediately and expressly stop referring to me in the media.”, says part of the document. Unfortunately, due to the poor clarity of the image, it cannot be read in its entirety.

Notarial letter from Yiddá Eslava to Julián Zucchi. Photo: Julián Zucchi's Instagram

Why did Julián Zucchi move to Argentina?

The choice of Julian Zucchi of moving away from his children has caused a stir in the entertainment world. The former member of 'Combate' points out the lack of job offers in Lima as the main reason, which he attributes to the media uproar caused by his relationship with Priscila Mateo, a well-known entertainment journalist.

In a live broadcast on instagramthe interpreter expressed that he is forced to separate from his children due to the lack of employment in the Peruvian capital: “I am forced to be away from my children because I don't have a job in Lima.”

Was Julián Zucchi unfaithful to Yiddá Eslava?

Slavic Yidda He said that the real reason why he decided to end the long 11-year relationship with Julián Zucchi was that the co-star of 'Yes, my love' was unfaithful to him and he did not forgive him.

Julián Zucchi thought about denouncing Yiddá Eslava for defamation.

“In 11 years I didn't check his cell phone, but I had already seen a message when we uploaded stories to networks. On August 8th, he turned off the cameras in my house in Argentina.“The interpreter initially said about how she found out about the infidelity.”I'm posting the story and an ephemeral message just arrivesI open it and, I swear on my children, the girl writes to him at that moment and says: 'Oh, if you're going to make a fake Instagram, even just put a picture of a dog so that people like me, who are skeptical, believe it's real.'”Yiddá narrated about the possibility that Zucchi had created a fake Instagram to talk to another woman.

“I have an audio of Julián declaring it. I have remained silent and I say it not because I am hurt, but because he (Julián) has been bothering me in my relationship with Ángel since day one,” stressed the actress.