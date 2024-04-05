Salma Paralluelo is a diamond for this women's soccer team that has acquired an extraordinary level of self-confidence, she likes any rival and only knows how to win, win and win again. This time, La Roja passed over Belgium, which had accumulated seven games without losing at home until it received a visit from Montse Tomé's team, a rival in steamroller mode that plays, scores and has fun. There is a reason why Spain is the champion of the world, of the League of Nations and enjoys a ticket to the Paris Olympic Games.

The cozy Leuven, capital of the province of Bramante Flamenco, in the region of Flanders, with a great university atmosphere, was this time the scene of the Spanish exhibition. Brilliant staging at the beginning of the qualification for the 2025 Euro Cup framed in a group that also includes Denmark and the Czech Republic, a Central European bloc that awaits precisely next Tuesday at El Plantío in Burgos.

Belgium Lichtus, Wijnants, De Caigny, Tysiak (Ampoorter, min. 72), Kees, Deloose (Philtjens, min. 72), Vanhaevermaet, Missipo, Delacauw (Blom, min. 59), Janssens (Detruyer, min. 59) and Wullaert. 0 – 7 Spain Misa, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Aleixandri (María Méndez, min. 46), Olga Carmona (Sheila García, min. 46), Tere Abelleira, Jenni Hermoso (Fiamma, min. 62), Alexia Putellas (Maite Oroz, min. . 71), Athenea, Salma (Esther González, min. 62) and Mariona Caldentey. Goals:

0-1: min. 8, Salma Paralluelo. 0-2: min. 16: Jenni Hermoso. 0-3: min. 30, Salma Paralluelo. 0-4: min. 47, Salma Paralluelo. 0-5: min. 64, Esther González. 0-6: min. 85, Sheila García. 0-7: min. 90, Esther González.

Referee:

Katalin Kulcsár (Hungary). Yellow to Tere Abelleira.

Incidents:

Match on the first day of qualification for the 2025 Euro Cup played at the Den Dreef stadium in Leuven in front of 7,123 people, of them more than 1,000 Spaniards.

Players as important as Aitana Bonmatí, current Ballon d'Or winner, were missing due to injury, but it doesn't matter because today this Spain manages the games almost at will. Such was the control of the situation that in just a quarter of an hour the scoreboard already reflected a resounding 0-2 and after half an hour the difference was 0-3, insurmountable. Sew and sing.

Spanish rule was insulting. Superiority in all areas of the game, whether tactical, physical or technical. Returning to the beginning of this chronicle, Salma, the forward from Zaragoza of Equatoguinean origin, a sprinter converted into a soccer player, had a lot to do with such a hegemonic government. Because of its speed, its overflow, its ability to open holes thanks to its versatility and also its punchiness. She is only 20 years old and she still has to grow technically, but there is no one stopping her. After her hat-trick against the Belgians, the Barça player has now scored no less than 12 goals in just 19 games with Spain since she debuted in November 2022.

Jenni Hermoso, goal with dedication



Olga Carmona had warned before, when collecting a loose ball after a corner kick, and Paralluelo did not forgive three minutes later. Good touch from Tere Abelleira in the strategy, defensive fragility and a morning shot between a forest of legs. The second was the work of Jenni Hermoso, who adds and continues, with a dedication included to an injured friend from Tigres de México. The Madrid native shot from the front with her right foot, her less good leg, after a backward pass from Athenea.

In the third, Alexia intervened with a beautiful back-heel pass that enabled Parauello to cross before the goalkeeper's timid exit. He needs more Putellas games to recover the level that took him to the Ballon d'Or and that was cut short due to a serious injury, but he always leaves superb details.

The duel already had little history, with Van der Haegen's pupils surrendered to the evidence and the Spanish players trying things. Salma scored again at goal, as soon as the game resumed in the second half, and in a similar action Esther González drew the hand shortly after entering the field. Sheila García also participated in the party thanks to a lofted header and Esther closed the win with her double. It happens quite frequently in women's football that the difference in level between some teams, as happens to Barça in the Spanish League, takes away the excitement of many matches. When it becomes too predictable, the beautiful sport loses interest.