Yiddá Eslava became known in the entertainment world after participating in the competition show ‘Combate’. However, after leaving the reality show, she decided to specialize in theater, acting, and writing books and scripts. With constant study in various recognized academies, she managed to become a multifaceted actress.

Something that few know is that, thanks to a profession far from television, he was able to fulfill his dream of studying acting. Furthermore, this career allowed him to become independent at the age of 18.

How old is Yiddá Eslava?

Through a video uploaded to his official Instagram account, Yiddá shared various images of his life and thanked him for the learning he acquired in his 40 years of age, both in the work and family spheres. In that sense, the comedian was born on July 23, 1983.

What was the career path away from television that Yiddá Eslava studied?

As he has said in various interviews, Yiddá finished school and immediately began studying. “I left school at 16 and immediately entered Cenfotur and finished my degree at 18, because I took courses in the summer,” she reveals.

The career he studied was Tourist Guide. Thanks to the work she got with this profession, she was later able to pay for singing courses and acting workshops, stand up comedy, improvisation and clowning.

It should be noted that her career as a tourist guide allowed her to travel to various places, something that she is grateful for, since it helped her mature at an early age.