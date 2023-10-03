No matter where you are or what you are doing, Lionel Messi generates a revolution with every step. While planning his return to the playing field and leaving his muscle discomfort behind, the Argentine participated in a commercial action at the DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, and drove the fans crazy, especially the little ones, when appeared dressed as a chef, since it had to present a children’s menu for an international restaurant chain.

I hope we can share this special time for me and everyone and have a nice day

With an immaculate white suit, characteristic of all those who are part of a kitchen at the highest gastronomic level. When she appeared on the scene, hundreds of boys began to scream with joy. “Who knows this man?”was the joking question of the presenter, who spoke to countless applause and more shouts.

“Good afternoon everyone, it is a pleasure to be here with all of you and share this time. I hope we can share this special time for me and everyone and have a nice day. Thank you for being here,” Messi said and the madness for him multiplied. Logically, the appearance of him dressed as a chef instantly went viral.

The children were allowed to ask questions

This participation by Messi was as part of the launch of a healthy menu from the Hard Rock Café chain. The Argentine was in charge of lifting two cylinders and discovered the hamburgers that will be part of the restaurant’s new menu.

“The people at Hard Rock held a press conference with Lionel Messi after the Kids’ Menu reveal, but only the kids were allowed to ask questions, not the media. None of the children asked about his injury,” said Miami Herald journalist Michelle Kaufman.

In this context of consultations for Messi, one of the boys asked a very interesting question for the captain of the Argentine team: “How do you deal with the pressure and how do you stay calm during the finals, like in the Champions League? Tell us your secret.” Messi’s laughter was immediate and the response was equally warm: “The truth is that I don’t know if there is a secret. I stayed calm, always confident in myself.”

Messi injury

Without giving clues about the status of his muscle injury and without providing further details that it is an ailment that has been going on for a long time, Messi then worked on the field of play with the rest of his teammates.

The captain of the national team, who due to this condition did not play the last four games he had on his calendar (one with the Argentine team, two in the MLS and the final of the US Open Cup) seems to be getting closer to returning.

The Florida team is going through the regular stage of the MLS and is second to last in the Eastern Conference with 33 points and needs to add to be able to enter the postseason.

Although there is no confirmation of his return, some local media understand that Messi’s return to the field could occur this Wednesday, when Inter Miami faces Chicago Fire, for the MLS.

lMartino’s idea is not to speed up Messi’s recovery timessince not only does he need him well for this last stretch of the MLS, but he knows that the star wants to be in physical condition again because the Argentine team has four qualifying games left in 2023: against Paraguay and Peru (the next October 12 and 17) and against Uruguay and Brazil (on November 16 and 21).

Messi releases documentary

The official Inter Miami account announced that a documentary about Lionel Messi will be released on October 11. It is a series that will be seen on Apple TV that has already published a trailer with cinematic edges: “Messi Meets América”, is nothing other than how Messi’s arrival to the MLS took place.

Inter Miami will go to Camp Nou or we will play some kind of match

The documentary consists of six chapters. “A legend in its next chapter”says the preview they released, which shows the Argentine’s goals with Inter Miami and images of the moments before the matches.

Furthermore, Inter Miami’s largest shareholder, Jorge Mas, revealed in the last few hours that he promised Messi that he will somehow ensure that he has a good farewell in Barcelona, ​​to the extent of what he deserves.

”I committed to Messi to do everything possible to give him the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona. Inter Miami will go to the Camp Nou or we will play some type of match,” said Mas when giving details of the conversations he had with the Argentine star in that regard.

This was expressed in statements to the magazine The Sportsman’s Club, published in the Spanish newspaper As, in which he highlighted that Messi’s departure from Barcelona “was not to his liking” and that “the circumstances” were not what the player would have wanted. ”Messi’s departure from Barcelona was not to his liking, could not say goodbye to his club, which welcomed him when he was a child. “The circumstances were not what Lionel wanted,” he stated.

For this reason, he indicated that, when the time comes for Messi’s retirement, he will do “everything possible” so that the footballer has the farewell he deserves in Barcelona as well.

Messi suddenly left Barcelona in 2021, through a press conference, without being able to say goodbye to the fans on the playing field. After that episode, he moved to Paris Saint Germain. But he reiterated that he wanted the Argentine to join Inter already in 2019 but that, at that time, the conditions were not met. ”I always loved Leo.

Everyone told me that I was crazy for thinking that he would come to Inter Miami with his wife and children. In 2019, in a meeting with his father (Jorge) and David Beckham, we explained the project to him and I told him: ‘Your son will have the opportunity to create a new legacy because he will be able to change a sport in a country,’” he said. Jorge Mas.

That ‘legacy’ that he spoke about with the World Champion’s father is palpable and Mas added: “Whenever we play as visitors, the stadiums are full. The reception for Messi has been extraordinary. When we went to New York we were 30 thousand people and 80 percent shouted his name, there were Argentine and Inter shirts. I was shocked. Will there be a before and after Messi’s arrival in the MLS?

SPORTS

