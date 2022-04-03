Slavic Yiddah and her youngest son were diagnosed with autism and she released this news in November 2021. The former reality girl commented that her childhood was complicated due to this condition, but she does not consider it synonymous with failure, that is why this Saturday April 2 celebrated the World Autism Awareness Day with a work of art.

YOU CAN SEE: Yiddá Eslava will present her first book in which she narrates her personal experience with autism

How did Eslava Yiddá celebrate this day?

Through her official Instagram account, the actress also shared a painting she had done in which she portrayed herself with her eldest son with Julián Zucchi.

“Today I painted this painting that represents my autism and that of my son…. TODAY, April 2, is World Autism Awareness Day,” wrote Yiddá Eslava in the description of the video.

However, he surprised his followers with the following: “If you are not autistic DO NOT CELEBRATE FOR US, better find out more ABOUT US. That is what we need INFORMATION, that helps us fight against our greatest enemy, IGNORANCE”, said the influencer and ended by saying “For a kinder and more inclusive society”.

Yiddá Eslava celebrates World Autism Awareness Day. Photo: Instagram.

Yiddá Eslava considers that her diagnosis is part of her identity

The ex-combatant recounted an experience that affected her psychologically when she was a child, when they made her repeat the fourth grade of primary school because she was “a mentally retarded person who did not know how to read”: “They simply labeled me, making me feel less,” she said.

“They measured my ability, like judging a fish by its ability to climb trees, not caring that I could live my whole life thinking I’m useless,” she added.

When she left the Combate program, in which she became known for the first time on television, the influencer Yiddá Eslava recalled that producers and acquaintances told her: “How are you going to quit? Are you crazy? You won’t find anything better than combat!” At that moment, she felt that her ability was once again minimized.