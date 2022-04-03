The ‘Bebote’ took advantage of a good pass by Uriel Antuna for the striker to gain position over his rival and thus score an excellent header to open the scoring.

In this game he fought each of the balls and took advantage of his speed to send poisonous centers, one of them was an assist for Giménez’s goal.

After the injury before the start of the season, it ended up taking its toll on him and now he needs to return to his level of play that everyone knows him for.

In this game he passed with more pain than glory and left the field of play in the complementary part.