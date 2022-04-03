This Saturday, the Cruz Azul Machine received the Atlas Foxes on the field of the Azteca Stadium. In a tight game with few scoring opportunities, the scoreboard ended in favor of the locals by the slightest difference.
Here we present the 3 hits and the 2 mistakes by the cement squad.
When the game was more subdued and stuck in the midfield, at minute 36 ‘the national team forward appeared Santiago Gimenez.
The ‘Bebote’ took advantage of a good pass by Uriel Antuna for the striker to gain position over his rival and thus score an excellent header to open the scoring.
Once again one of the best men of the match for Cruz Azul was Uriel Antuna. The Mexican sprinter continues to show that he lives his best soccer moment and week after week he reflects it on the field, either with the Machine or with the national team.
In this game he fought each of the balls and took advantage of his speed to send poisonous centers, one of them was an assist for Giménez’s goal.
The defender louis abram he was brave in each of the plays. Near the end of the game, he recklessly slid the ball to a corner kick with the back of his neck, when it seemed like the equalizer by the red and blacks.
One of Cruz Azul’s reinforcements for this tournament was Christian Tabo. The Argentine continues without regret and shows that he is not experiencing the best moment in his career.
After the injury before the start of the season, it ended up taking its toll on him and now he needs to return to his level of play that everyone knows him for.
In this game he passed with more pain than glory and left the field of play in the complementary part.
At 72′ of the game, the midfielder Angel Romero Rivals were getting rid of him to get into the area in a dangerous way, however, at that moment the newcomer to the field, Aníbal Chalá, took advantage of his muscles to get him out of the game with a shoulder-to-shoulder recharge, winning the heads-up and missing a clear opportunity.
