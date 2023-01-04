The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin pointed out the need to ensure the maximum guarantee of rights to intellectual property products of Russian entrepreneurs. Mishustin made this statement at a meeting with the head of Rospatent, Yuri Zubov, on Wednesday, January 4.

“Despite all the difficulties that exist today, it is necessary, of course, to ensure the maximum guarantee of rights to intellectual property products that are somehow located abroad, even in unfriendly countries,” the Prime Minister noted.

He asked the head of Rospatent to take this issue under special control.

Mishustin also stressed that the registration of intellectual property rights is an important component of the success of Russian business, especially at the moment when Russia is under strong sanctions pressure.

“They are trying to block access to foreign high-tech products for our country, and they are doing it more and more actively. We have a large number of entrepreneurs, innovators, scientists in our country who would like to register the rights to their products, strive for this, and we need to create comfortable conditions for them. It is important that the process of registration of intellectual property rights is short,” he said.

Prior to that, on December 20, Mishustin noted the importance of strengthening the technological sovereignty of Russia in the face of growing sanctions pressure on it. According to him, it is necessary to more actively involve established researchers in solving specific problems of the development of society and the whole country, to provide opportunities to quickly turn fundamental developments into relevant innovations that will be applied, including in production.

Earlier, on December 3, Falkov, in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Congress of Young Scientists in Sochi, spoke about the actions that need to be taken to achieve the goals and a breakthrough in Russian science. In particular, he pointed out that the development of domestic science is gradually reaching a new level. Such tasks as achievement of scientific and technological sovereignty of Russia have been set.

According to the minister, in order to bring everything to a new level of development, painstaking, systematic and consistent work is needed, and these tasks can be solved, primarily thanks to young scientists.