Yessenia Villanueva He moved to the United States two months ago to start a new stage after the death of his son. In the last program of “Magaly, TV la firma” on Wednesday, August 10, she recounted the difficult situation she has been going through due to problems with her family.

He revealed that he suffers from an illness and that he has little time to live. What happened in the Villanueva family?

Yessenia Villanueva confronted with her family

The daughter of Pablo Villanueva, better known as Melcochita, published a TikTok video saying that she had been evicted from her home in the North American country. After the incident, the “Magpie” contacted her to find out her version

To everyone’s surprise, Yessenia assured through tears that it was her own sister who kicked her out of her home. “I feel very bad because they fired me and told me: ‘If you don’t have to pay, go away.’ My niece thought that she was going to stay with me to beg her, but thank God I called a friend to help me (…). I was up to three days with my son without eating, ”she assured.

Despite this, he expressed that his relatives are the most important thing; However, he said that his mother got rid of her property in Peru. “My mother sold all the things in Cañete and evicted my house (…). Imagine the pain I feel from trusting my family, my mother, “she said.

Yessenia Villanueva claims to be disappointed in her family

Yessenia regretted the fights with her family and confessed that her father slapped her during her stay in the United States. She also stated that she does not want to return to Lima and that she wants to forget about the people who hurt her.

“I’m not going to give up. I’m going to stay here until I pay each one of my debts (…). My family blocked me and I have many things to say that I have not said so as not to make my father look bad, ”she specified.