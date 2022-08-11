“Chello mom, I really want to go home. At this moment I am crossing a bridge and soon I will enter India, all is well do not worry ».

Federico Negri, a 28-year-old boy from Pozzolo Formigaro in the province of Alessandria, did not know that those would be the last words addressed to a family member before being arrested along with 6 other people whose nationality has not yet been disclosed.

Now they are all locked up in a bleak prison in India, in precarious sanitary conditions, accused of “entering India as illegal immigrants”. It would have been enough to pay a simple tax at the border, equivalent to about 40 euros, to not live this surreal experience. But no one was aware of it: lightness paid for at a very high price.

The young man is a travel expert in Eastern countries. He even visited 14 of them, stopping for long periods, carrying out jobs that provided him with food, accommodation and even some change. But it didn’t take much for Federico to live in those places that had so fascinated him, probably after attending a dojo of Qwan ki do in Italy, the Sino-Vietnamese martial art that made him dream of reaching Vietnam, Cambodia sooner or later. , Nepal, Tibet, India and many other nations of that continent.

After the age of 20 he began to realize his dreams, choosing to live as a free person and working as a painter, farmer or cook. «He even babysat once in Cambodia – remembers mother Silvana-. Federico adapted to everything and, before leaving, he already knew what he was going to do, because he contacted local people via the internet ». When he was in Asia, he alternated work with long excursions.

But the last adventure had an unpleasant set-up. Frederick did not know that, crossing that connection bridge between Nepal and India, he would then find himself in the district of Maharajganj, where there are strict laws on illegal immigrants. He had done so on the advice of a Nepalese friend, who had suggested in good faith to go and embark on India, following that path. After crossing the bridge, after a few minutes on foot, the Indian police authorities were lying in wait. He and the people who accompanied him, not having permission to transit, were arrested and have not since been released from prison, not even after the proposal to pay a bail.

«Federico had with him the money to pay it – says his father Guido Negri -. However, we are not very clear what really happened and, above all, what my son’s health conditions are, because Indian prisons are certainly not hotels ».

The case is followed by the lawyer Claudio Falleti, from Alessandria. “I’m coordinating with an Indian-speaking colleague and we follow the procedural evolution that highlights his unauthorized presence on Indian territory, with the risk of a sentence of between 2 and 8 years in prison – says the lawyer -. The arrest took place on July 5 and in the meantime there have been three hearings. The first on July 16, the second on August 2 in which we trusted in the release following the payment of the bail, the last three days ago that he unfortunately confirmed the state of arrest. The Foreign Ministry is duly informed and updated on the matter, but we ask for more support to help Federico return home ».

The news leaked over a month after the arrest. «This is because initially we hoped for a favorable solution in a short time – continues the lawyer Falleti -. The goal was precisely to set a deposit, that’s ithé in agreement with the family we had deemed it unnecessary to echo the story. But, despite the assumptions that seemed very good, the judge held him in the cell. After the last hearing, the hopes of release are now over and therefore we have made the case public, urging the Farnesina more. It should be emphasized that Federico Negri has a clean record and has never committed any crime: in Italy and abroad he has always worked honestly, there are no conditions for such treatment “.