Yessenia VillanuevaMelcochita’s daughter, has known how to get ahead after her son Jordan passed away last year. Despite the obstacles, she shows that she can move forward to offer her second child a better future.

Her firstborn passed away a year ago and from that day on, Yessenia has not stopped working for the well-being of her family. She clarified that her father Pablo Villanueva supports her, but she is an adult woman and does not want to depend on anyone, that is why she works doing different activities, such as driving a motorcycle taxi, singing on the beach, selling nougat, among others, to improve your finances at home.

Interview with Yessenia Villanueva

The artist had an interview with El popular in which she recounted details of her life and her tireless day-to-day work. In addition, she commented to her about the relationship she has with Rihanna Cataleya, the daughter that Jhordan left behind before she died.

She claimed to be proud of her effort, and she showed it when asked about the video where she is seen singing on the beach. “For me it is a pride to be a working girl, and not as they are saying that my father supports me. All the artists are going out to look for them whatever. I have a son and I have to keep going for him”, she said, clarifying that she is not ashamed of this work.

Yessenia Villanueva promised that she will always watch over the well-being of her granddaughter who is only 6 months old. Photo: diffusion composition / Facebook

She also revealed that she started working when she was a child and that people always support her. “I have been working since I was a little girl, since I was three years old I already worked, and I continue. All the people who know me in Chincha, Pisco, Ica, Nazca, know how hard I work selling porridge, chicha. I’m not ashamed of the job.”

Finally, he had moving words about his granddaughter Rihanna. “One year since my son passed away. I am always aware of my granddaughter, seeing her, she is beautiful. She even participated in the world outfit, she has gone out in the Melcochita style. Mostly through the networks, I make a video call. You know that I live in Cañete, and she in Lima”, said Yessenia.

Death of Jhordan Aguilera, Melcochita’s grandson

In January 2021, a traffic accident was recorded at kilometer 32 of the old Panamericana Sur, located in Lurín. The unfortunate event occurred when a motorcycle braked hard to avoid colliding with a truck. The brake caused Jhordan, who was the passenger, to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The young man fell to the track, being hit by the truck and despite the fact that the motorcycle driver tried to help him, his death was instantaneous.