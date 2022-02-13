They will continue with the arc of the Aldea de los Herreros

Just as the last episode of the arc of the entertainment district Kimetsu no Yaiba the arc of the Blacksmiths’ Village (Katanakaji no Sato hen) will also have its respective anime adaptation.

The third season of the anime based on the original story of Koyoharu Gotoge | Source: ufotable

It is worth emphasizing that the director Haru Sotosakithe character designer and chief animator, Akira Matsushima Y ufotable they will return to take care of this new arc. If that wasn’t enough, the voices participating in this animation are also confirmed.

Finally we will see more of Mitsuri Kanroji | Fountain: ufotable

Accompanied by this announcement we find two arts, one with Mitsuri Kanroji and another to Tokito Muichiro. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the last time we saw these characters was during the first season, when Tanjirou Kamado he met all the pillars and “the Patron” who is in charge of the demon hunters.

In addition to the illustrations, they also released a trailer for this arc that, for sure, is barely in the production stage. From there on out there are no more additional details around this arc of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

What is the Kimetsu no Yaiba Blacksmith Village arc about?

Right after the events of the Entertainment District arc, Tanjirou travels to the Blacksmith Village to replace his sword, since Hotaru Haganezuka he’s tired of repairing it.

That is where Tanjirou meet two pillars, Mitsuri Kanroji Y Tokito Muichiro. In this story, it will be where we will learn about the new weapon of the hero of the series, as well as the training that he will take to improve and thus be able to more easily defeat the demons that are now after him.

The demonic moons that will face our heroes in Kimetsu no Yaiba during the arc of what will be the third season are gyokkothe fifth moon and hantengu, the fourth. Both will seek to end this village.

It will be very interesting to see how this story unfolds in the anime. Will they continue with the same quality? We will be aware of everything that is revealed.

