The daughter of taffy, Yesenia Villanueva, announced that she will marry a Dominican named Jeimy, whom she met in the United States. This Wednesday, November 23, Magaly Medina He bonded with the young woman without thinking that she would ask him to be her bridesmaid.

What did Magaly Medina respond to Yessenia Villanueva’s request?

The popular “Urraca” did not hesitate to respond and asked her to formalize with her partner a ring before proposing something like this: “The day I give you the engagement ring, we’ll talk about it again, and then I’ll tell you if I accept or I do not accept to be the godmother. Please make it a good ring,” she maintained.

Yessenia Villanueva announces marriage to Dominican

Through an interview with El Popular, Yessenia Villanueva stated that she will marry her partner soon, whom she met 3 months ago: “His name is Jeimy and he has his boutique. He is such a gentleman and he treats me like a queen. He goes out of his way to attend to me and take care of me in all aspects ”.