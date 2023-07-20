It was only a matter of time, of course, but now for the first time EVs have outsold diesels across the EU.

We all know it: the diesel is dead, while electric cars cannot be towed. Yet, until recently, even more diesels were sold than EVs, despite all the incentives. We are not talking specifically about the Netherlands, but about the EU as a whole.

Now the time has finally come: the diesels have been overtaken by the electric cars. This is evident from the fresh statistics of ACEA. EVs accounted for a market share of 15.1% in June. That is a considerable increase, because a year ago this was only 10.7%.

The market share of diesels has not surprisingly dropped and is now at 13.4%. Incidentally, the diesel has certainly not fallen out of favor everywhere. In Germany and Central Europe, the share has increased.

In our country, the proportions are, of course, very different. Last month, more than a third of all cars (33.6%) were fully electric. This is in stark contrast to the market share of diesels, which has been reduced to a paltry 0.9%.

So the share of EVs has risen across Europe, but guess who was the biggest riser? Netherlands of course. Compared to June last year, the number of new EVs has almost doubled. Last month, 13,892 EVs were registered, up from 7,308 in June 2022.

Yet the Netherlands is not the best boy in the class, because that is still Norway. Last month, no fewer than 82.2% (!) of all new registered cars were EVs there. Funnily enough, the market share of diesels there is still larger than in the Netherlands, at 2.3%.

Source: ACEA

Photo: @kuvvetmira, via Autoblog Spots

This article Yes: EVs have overtaken diesels in Europe appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#EVs #overtaken #diesels #Europe