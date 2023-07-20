I hadn’t been back to this beautiful seaside and seaside city for decades. My grandparents used to take me there on vacation as a child. My memories? The long beaches with the water always shallow, the swings in the sea, the lemon ice cream they sold on the beach, viale delle remembrance where our pension was located with the level crossing which, when the barrier went down, made us waste a lot of time, the ice cream parlor at Lilli’s the only one that made natural lemon granita and my grandmother Vera loved it, the Unification parties with Gianni Morandi singing, the walks along the seafront with the stalls selling everything.

I remember the coin purse in the shape of a coffin where 100 lire were placed and a dead hand came out of it which took them and carried them inside and so on.

My grandparents never, ever took me to see the historic center. So I grew up thinking there wasn’t a nice old town. With this visit to the city I found a completely different Rimini. Not only because there is an underpass in Viale delle Rimembranze but also because of how the historic center has been transformed and restored.

I remind those who don’t know that Rimini together with Cassino are the Italian cities that were most destroyed by the Nazi-fascists during the last world war. I can imagine how demanding the rebuilding and redevelopment work was.

Part Museum – Rimini art palaces.

The first museum dedicated to contemporary art. This was possible thanks to the collaboration with the San Patrignano Foundation. The works of art on display are theirs, while the container consisting of the thirteenth-century Palazzo dell’Arengo and the fourteenth-century Palazzo del Podestà belongs to the municipality. Inside there are works by major contemporary artists. Outside, however, the sculpture garden. A fantastic place to relax where it is possible to admire the works of sculptors donated by artists, gallery owners and collectors who believe in the rebirth project of this beautiful city.

Among the contemporary works in the great hall of the building you can still visit the wonderful tympanum of the Last Judgment by Giovanni da Rimini which will soon return to the city museum.

Amintore Galli Theatre.

Based on a project by the Arch. Giulio Poletti was built in 1857. Composers ranging from Giuseppe Verdi to Giacomo Puccini have conducted it. Damaged by the 1916 earthquake and 90% destroyed by an Allied attack during WWII in 1943. Rebuilt after decades of neglect, it opened in 2018. It is located next to the PART museum.

Fellini Museum

This is a place that broadens one’s imagination. The location is already fascinating. It is the fifteenth-century castle of Sismondo Malatesta in whose construction Filippo Brunelleschi participated. Already nominated in 2022 as the best new museum in the world. A path inside takes visitors into the life and work of the director, a native of Rimini, through films, costumes, objects, sets, testimonies, etc. You will also find his original drawings, clothes by Danilo Donati and notebooks by his composer Nino Rota. An immersive way to live a unique experience. The room where a mega Anita Ekberg appears lying against the background of the Trevi fountain in the film “la dolce vita” is very beautiful. Fellini also tells us how he lived in Rimini at that time “in the evening he went to the beach, disappearing in banks of fog, in winter Rimini. The closed shutters, closed pensions, a great silence and the sound of the sea.

Malatesta Square

It is the external part of the Fellini Museum. We will find again, thanks to a machine, the fog that Federico saw as a child around the Sismondo castle and we will relive the settings of the film “Amarcord” with which he won the Oscar in 1973. The circular bench, the veil of water and the forest of names await you in a sort of dreamlike journey through time also created with the help of the poet Tonino Guerra.

Fulgor Cinema

I had already seen the reconstruction of this legendary cinema in Rome and exactly in the Cinecittà studios. But the restoration of the original in Rimini, which lasted 7 months, leaves you speechless. Inspired by the Hollywood style of the 30s, it features a foyer and two cinemas, one named “Federico” and another named “Juliet”. The dominant colors are red and gold.

In the building of Fulgor, adjacent to the cinema, instead it is possible to learn about the tastes, the film posters, the digital archives and the interactive instruments concerning the great visionary director. Right at the entrance we will find the large sculpture of the rhinoceros protagonist in some scenes of his film “E la nave va” and today the symbol of the entire museum complex.

Visit to the Grand Hotel

This is a place that Fellini always recalled and desired so much as a child and that when he grew up he came to live it by always booking the same room which has now become the Fellini suite and is part of the itinerary called “the hotel of dreams” which shows precisely the nine most iconic places of the same one where the director’s imagination has trained.

Rimini ex Ariminum was the first Roman colony in northern Italy. There are three main testimonies: the Tiberius Bridge, the Arch of Augustus and the Surgeon’s House.

The Tiberius Bridge has just turned 2000 years old (it was built in 21 AD). Its view of the Piazza on the water brings back memories of the glorious past and how important this city was to the Romans. The Arch of Augustus is the oldest of those preserved. It was built in 27 BC to indicate the end of the Via Flaminia which connected Rome to the Romagna city. The visit to the Surgeon’s House is very interesting. A Roman house from the 2nd century AD discovered by chance in 1989 and inaugurated in 2007. There are many finds, from mosaics to coins from sculptures to tools used by the owner who was a doctor who only cared for men, especially military men. There are tools that were used to heal arrow wounds, catheters, and more. The house was destroyed in a fire.

Malatesta Temple

A truly unique place. It is the current Cathedral of Rimini. A project realized at least externally by the great Renaissance architect Leon Battista Alberti. It was built in the fifteenth century by the will of the lord of Rimini Sigismondo Pandolfo Malatesta who wanted to honor his historic family.

The temple was built on the pre-existing church of S. Francesco thanks to the approval of Pope Nicolò V and therefore the work was entrusted to the Arch. Matteo De Pasti while the sculptural decorations were entrusted to Agostino Duccio.

In reality Sigismondo transformed the church into a self-congratulatory mausoleum temple. Wherever his initials S and I appear, the latter vowel was also the initial of the name of his beloved Isolt. The exterior will remain unfinished due to lack of funds given that Sigismondo also opposed by the pope who saw the cathedral as a pagan temple, a bit like the Pantheon in Rome, lost the wars and went into poverty. The unique thing is that while the exterior was Renaissance, the interior created by Matteo De Pasti is in the Gothic style. The Temple or Cathedral houses beautiful works by Giotto, Piero della Francesca and Vasari.

Not only Works of Art and Restoration of the historical centre

The renovated Lungomare, now pedestrian, with new cycle paths, open-air gyms, many plants and diversified vegetation, water features and playgrounds inspired by Rodari, represents the other great novelty of the city.

Having traveled half the world, I can confirm that Rimini’s seafront is among the most beautiful and equipped in the world and thanks to the completely free ultra-fast WiFi network, connections are guaranteed for everyone.

If you go to Rimini, immediately get the ART CARD which will allow you to visit four museums at a modest price, including: the Fellini Museum, the “Luigi Tonini” City Museum, the Surgeon’s House and the fascinating Part Museum. Finally, Rimini is truly the ideal candidate as the Italian capital of culture for 2026.

There is only one thing left unsolved and which visually represents a heavy visual impact to digest. It is the skyscraper already the cause of many discussions in the 50s and finished in 1959. With its 102 meters of height, this stick of gray color and in a dilapidated state clashes with what I have explained above. I understand that it is privately owned but the municipality should either help restore it or replace them where possible. The skyscraper willy-nilly remains Rimini’s calling card. Photographing around I found it everywhere. I really hope that the municipality will also solve this problem so the city will be truly perfect.

Good feedback to you all.