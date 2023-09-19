School transportation problems also generate significant inconveniences in urban and interurban bus services in the Cartagena area. The Sí Cartagena party, led by former mayor Ana Belén Castejón, denounced this Tuesday the “risk” assumed by passengers on line 14, which connects El Albujón with the city center, with travelers standing and exceeding the permitted capacity every time. tomorrow despite the reinforcement of vehicles adopted by the Cartagena City Council to make it easier for students who have been left without school transportation to reach their institutes.

On line 14, up to three buses have been running early in the morning, instead of the usual one, to compensate for the problems with school transportation. The young people from El Albujón who study ESO go to the institutes of El Bohío and Los Dolores. Starting at seven in the morning, they coincide at the stops with other high school and university students, with neighbors who go to work in Cartagena and with others who travel to carry out errands. The image of the last few days, early in the morning, at the stop at the entrance to El Albujón on the La Aljorra road is that of queues and overcrowding when boarding the vehicles, according to this party.

Yes, Cartagena highlighted that the buses circulate with minors standing with a “capacity well above what is allowed, with the consequent risk for everyone.”

«It can’t continue like this. What the City Council has done is a patch that does not solve the underlying problem,” said Ana Belén Castejón, who misses a more forceful demand from the Ministry of Education by Noelia Arroyo’s government team.

Castejón also hopes that the City Council will quantify and demand from the Community the costs of the service of these additional buses. “If not, we will be paying twice for the service, both men and women from Cartagena,” said the mayor.