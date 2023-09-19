Surprise: at the beginning of 2025 Ford will launch its famous pick up on the market Ranger in Plug-In Hybrid version. The vehicle – the parent company promises – will be fully integrated with the Ford Pro connected ecosystem for i charging services, software solutions and assistanceto enable companies to optimize productivity and simplify the transition to electric vehicles.

In electric mode for over 45 km

The future version will deliver more torque than any other Ranger, combining a 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost petrol engine with an electric motor and a rechargeable battery system and enabling pure electric driving for over 45 km. All while maintaining the historic capabilities of the Ranger, starting from the maximum value of braked trailer of 3,500 kgwhich remains the same as the rest of the range.

More space in the loading area

There will be no shortage of on board Pro Power Onboard, with which it is possible to power tools and electrical equipment with high absorption, on a construction site or when outdoors, simply by connecting them to the power sockets present both in the loading floor and in the passenger compartment. This means that generators, which are noisy, bulky and heavy, can remain in storage to be left more space in the cargo area for use with other tools and equipment.

Hans Schep, General Manager of Ford Pro Europe

“Our customers want electrified vehicles that offer high performance and affordable running costs without giving up everything they love about pick-ups – he has declared Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe – The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid is the best solution for everything, for work, leisure and family: it offers zero-emission driving for short journeys, or hybrid performance that offers incredible off-road, payload and towing capabilities. Plus, with Pro Power Onboard for the first time, Ranger owners can power equipment and devices anywhere, on the jobsite or outdoors.”