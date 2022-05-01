Yerry Mina and Everton, a victory to dream of not going down

Brazilian Richarlison gave Everton the win at Goodison Park against Chelsea (1-0) and brought Frank Lampard’s team closer to permanence in the Premier.

The ‘toffees’ were reunited with victory and salvation is within reach, a game in which the Colombian, Yerry Mina, was involved.

three valuable points

With one game still pending, they remain third from last despite these three points but two behind Leeds and Burnley, which mark their permanence in the competition.



Everton cemented the victory at the beginning of the second half in a play caused by an error by the Spanish César Azpilicueta that Damaral Gray and Richarlison took advantage of, who took the ball to the net after beating Edouard Mendy.

The Brazilian celebrated it in a big way. He returned a flare launched from the stands, with blue smoke, what can be taken into account by the FA (English Association) and cost you a dislike.

Chelsea, with third place practically tied and its presence in the Champions League, did not question the victory of its rival, which added its ninth success in a course plagued by disappointments and far from the expectations generated.

EFE