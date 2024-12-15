The mother of Yéremi Vargas, Ithaisa Suárez, has shown willing to never rest until finding out what happened with the disappearance of his son in 2007, when the little boy was only seven years old. Thus, this week he even came face to face with Antonio Ojeda, better known as ‘El Rubio’ and the main suspect in the entire case.

The events occurred in the hostel in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria where Ojeda currently resides, where Yéremi Vargas’s mother went after leaving work, to try to for him to give him any type of detail about what happened.

“Tell me where my son is. Tell me where he is, please, Antonio,” Suárez snaps at Ojeda between screams, as shown in the images shared by Canarias7 of the moment of the confrontation. The suspect, for his part, implores him that he knows nothing, the same version he has always given to the Police.

Furthermore, El Rubio even points out that there are relatives of the minor himself who are hiding thingsone of the versions that he has also given in the investigation and that has been discarded by the authorities.

This face to face, thus, has become the first that has occurred between the two since Ojeda was convicted in 2016 for a case of sexual assault of a minor. Yéremi’s mother remains convinced that he knows what happened on the day of his disappearance and has been in that battle for more than 15 years.

The investigation into the disappearance of Yéremi Vargas It reopened in 2021 after new testimoniesbut the truth is that so far no decisive evidence has been found that definitively implicates Ojeda. Last September, the Justice Department extended the case for six more months.