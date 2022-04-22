Aden (agencies)

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul-Malik affirmed his government’s commitment to the political determinants of the Presidential Leadership Council, which were contained in President Rashad Al-Alimi’s speech after taking the constitutional oath, as well as the important recommendations made by the House of Representatives.

He pointed out that the government will work to accommodate the changes and developments that have occurred, foremost of which is the historical transformation by forming the Presidential Leadership Council and starting a new phase of work and achievement, in addition to including the directives contained in the speech of His Excellency the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, as well as the outcomes of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations held in Riyadh under the umbrella of The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, as part of its work programme.

He welcomed the House of Representatives’ effective oversight of the government’s executive performance, and its aspiration for close cooperation between the government and various constitutional institutions in order to integrate performance, which would reflect on the interests of the country and the daily lives of citizens.

He pointed out that the government is currently working on developing new plans that accommodate all developments and changes, stressing that the transfer of power, the exercise of the Presidential Leadership Council’s tasks in Aden and the completion of the contract and the path of the various state authorities are the beginning of a new phase that puts the government in front of its entitlements, and this will be reflected in the government’s plans and performance.

Abdul-Malik appreciated the parliament’s granting of confidence to the government of political competencies and the approval of its general programme.

The Yemeni Parliament, in its session held yesterday in the temporary capital, Aden, granted confidence to the government formed under the Riyadh Agreement in December 2020.

According to the official Yemeni news agency, the House of Representatives voted unanimously to grant confidence to the government and approve its program.

The House of Representatives suggested that the government adapt its program according to the changes that occurred in the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council and the priorities of its tasks and objectives, as well as absorbing the outcomes of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations that were held in Riyadh from March 29 to April 7.

The Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament called on the Prime Minister and members of the government to deal seriously in achieving this program and the observations received on it, calling for integrated reports to be submitted to the Council in its upcoming sessions.

He also stressed that the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Defense would submit reports to the Council within three months.