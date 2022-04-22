Zaporizhia (agencies)

Moscow announced that it is seeking to control southern Ukraine and the entire Donbass region, two months after the start of the Russian offensive on Ukraine.

A senior Russian military official said yesterday that “one of the objectives of the Russian army is to extend complete control over Donbass and southern Ukraine,” referring to the “second phase of the special operation”, which aims, among other things, to “guarantee a land corridor towards the Crimea.” Rustam Minkayev, deputy commander of Russia’s Central Military District, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying that full control of southern Ukraine would pave the way to reach the Russian-controlled separatist part of Moldova in the west. This would isolate the entire Ukrainian coast and cause it to rush hundreds of miles west beyond the present lines, beyond the major cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa in Ukraine.

And Ukraine, which has received larger shipments of weapons from the West in recent days, continues to emphasize its ability to drive Russian forces out of the country.

Kyiv confirmed that the strategic port city of Mariupol, which Moscow says it “liberated”, is still resisting Russian forces, noting that thousands of Ukrainian fighters are continuing to fight fiercely to defend the huge Azovstal metallurgical complex where civilians are also holed up. The next two will likely be decisive.