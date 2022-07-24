Abdullah Abu Deif (Aden, Cairo)

The Yemeni Minister of Human Rights, Ahmed Arman, said that the continued Houthi violations and targeting of civilians and populated areas affect the continuation of the truce and undermine all efforts to calm down, calling for rapid regional and international action to pressure the terrorist militias to stop their crimes and lift the siege on Taiz, while calling on the Presidential Command Council in Yemen. The international community took a firm stance to end the state of impunity that encouraged the militias to commit more killing and intransigence over all efforts to stop the bloodshed and end the worst human suffering in the world, noting that the heinous crime committed by the militias in Taiz, which killed 12 children, between dead and wounded, confirms its defiance The international community and its indifference to calls for calm and alleviation of human suffering.

Yemeni Minister of Human Rights Ahmed Arman said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad that the continued Houthi violations and targeting of civilians and populated areas affect the continuation of the truce and undermine all efforts to calm down, calling for rapid regional and international action to pressure the terrorist militias, stop the blatant attack, lift the siege on Taiz and abide by the truce.

The Yemeni minister indicated that the militias attacked the village of Khuza in the Al-Qurayshiah district of Al-Bayda governorate, and attempted to storm it using various types of weapons and imposed a suffocating siege on its people, preventing the entry of foodstuffs and first aiding the injured. He said: “This crime is part of a series of crimes and systematic targeting of civilians by the Houthi militia and its gunmen, and it will not be subject to a statute of limitations and the perpetrators will be prosecuted.”

He said that the ministry had prepared a detailed report on the terrorist militias’ violations of the UN truce, which amounted to 7,181 violations, resulting in 52 deaths and 173 injuries.

Minister Arman called on the international community and the US and UN envoys to Yemen to condemn the crime that targeted the children of Taiz, as it constitutes a grave and serious violation of international humanitarian law and its customary rules that prohibit targeting civilians and launching indiscriminate attacks with heavy weapons on populated areas.

Yesterday, it was announced the death of one of the children who were injured the day before yesterday, in a horrific massacre committed by the Houthi militia in the Al-Rawda neighborhood in Taiz.

Medical sources said that a 6-year-old child died of his injuries as a result of a Houthi shelling that landed in Al-Rawda neighborhood yesterday, injuring 12 children.

The sources stated that among the injured children are critical cases, some of whom have been admitted to intensive care rooms in city hospitals, and are receiving intensive care so far.

Yesterday, the Presidential Leadership Council held a meeting headed by Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, during which he was briefed on an assessment of the implementation of the humanitarian truce and the violations of the Houthi militias, and their continuous violations of human rights, the latest of which was the crime in the residential neighborhood of “Al-Rawda” in Taiz, which resulted in the death of a child and the injury of 10 others. , while the military advisor to the UN envoy was in the city, according to the Yemeni news agency, Saba.

The Council condemned the new crime of the Houthi militia in Taiz, which is added to its record of violations over the past years, calling on the international community to take a firm stance to end the state of impunity that encouraged the militias to more killing, and intransigence towards all efforts to stop the bloodshed and end the worst human suffering in the world. .

In turn, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned the crime of targeting a residential neighborhood in Taiz.

Muammar Al-Eryani said in a statement to the Yemeni News Agency, that the bombing of the Houthi militias from their positions in the Central Security Camp, northeast of the city, resulted in the injury of 11 children, all of whom were children, with varying degrees of injuries.

Al-Eryani pointed out that “this crime, which is being committed in light of the validity of the UN truce, and the presence of a UN delegation in the city to monitor compliance with it, confirms the militias’ defiance of the international community and their indifference to international calls and efforts being made to calm down and alleviate human suffering, and put an end to the suffering of civilians.”

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations, and the UN and American envoys to “leave the square of silence” and issue a clear and explicit condemnation of this crime, and to put real pressure on the Houthi terrorist militia to stop targeting civilians in Taiz and other governorates, and immediately lift the siege on the city.