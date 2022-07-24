Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The seventh edition of the “Expo Floriad 2022”, which is being held in the Netherlands, will celebrate the honorary national day of the UAE, in a symbolic celebration that focuses on the country’s efforts to preserve the mangroves and their habitats, and its strategy to preserve the climate, in conjunction with the world’s celebrations of the Day of Preserving Order. Ecological mangroves (Mangroves).

Under the slogan “Salt Water Cities: Where the Land Meets the Sea”, the state pavilion, designed in a distinctive and sustainable engineering style, reviews the efforts of the state in addressing various natural challenges, and also addresses the unique and determined journey of the people of the Emirates, through which they were able to overcome the difficulties of living between desert and marine environment, to build cities that are today the most sustainable and developed in the world. Jamal Jumaa Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands and Commissioner-General of the State Pavilion participating in the exhibition, said: “Mangroves are of great importance in the country and its coasts, as a key element in preserving the ecosystem and helping plants and animals thrive. That is why they are called The designation of the coast guards, so the celebration of the UAE National Day in this exhibition in conjunction with the International Day for the Conservation of Trees and the Ecosystem reflects the essence of the future aspirations of the UAE, and highlights the efforts made in the field of preserving mangroves and enhancing and protecting their natural habitats.”

The pavilion offers its visitors a range of activities, including the green garden, which is distinguished by its saline farming system using saline water, in addition to a special exhibition of halophytic plants, which showcases the most important four types of these plants, including salicornia, quinoa, microalgae, and seaweed, as well as trees The mangroves, which is characterized by the country having the largest cover of these trees in the region, on an area of ​​more than 150 square kilometers, is why efforts to preserve this tree continue as one of the ways to improve carbon dioxide storage, and support various efforts to mitigate the effects of the effects of mangroves. Climate change. Mangroves (mangroves) are an essential element in the natural heritage of the UAE, as protecting this tree is a legacy consecrated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who led a large afforestation campaign to increase the number of this tree in the country, and soon Extensive campaigns have been launched with the aim of increasing the planting of these trees and reaching 100 million trees by 2030, which reflects the country’s keenness to strengthen and preserve the ecosystem, since mangroves have a great ability to store carbon and reduce the risks of harmful gas emissions and thus play an active role in reducing the risks and the effects of climate change.

Through the “Salt Water Cities” exhibition, the pavilion highlights to its visitors the peculiarity of the country’s natural environment, and celebrates innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs who make various efforts to find new ways to preserve marine biodiversity, develop sustainable solutions to the challenges of food security, water and the environment, and exchange knowledge regarding innovations. To ensure a more sustainable future. “Expo Floriad 2022” is considered one of the leading international events in the field of horticulture and gardens, which is organized every 10 years and raises the slogan “Development of Green Cities.”