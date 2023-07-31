Aden (Al Ittihad)

The Yemeni government affirmed its readiness to go to any consultations leading to a lasting, just and comprehensive peace, stressing the need to move forward in opening the crossings, lifting the siege on the city of Taiz, and releasing all prisoners and abductees in Houthi prisons, noting that the Houthis violated the humanitarian armistice, and put obstacles to abort Peace process, with the aim of buying time and threatening international navigation.

During his meeting yesterday with the Special Assistant to the Japanese Foreign Minister for Yemeni Affairs, Katsuyoshi Hayashi, Speaker of the Yemeni Shura Council, Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher, reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, the latest developments in the political process, and regional issues of common concern. Bin Daghr appreciated the relief and humanitarian support provided by Japan to alleviate the suffering of the Yemenis, especially in the governorates that are witnessing a suffocating siege by the Houthi group, referring to the efforts made by the Government of Japan with the United Nations and the international community in order to achieve peace and by supporting the efforts of the UN envoy.

He affirmed the legitimacy’s support for all proposals based on the three references, and its full readiness to go to any consultations that lead to a lasting, just and comprehensive peace in Yemen, stressing the need to move forward in opening the crossings, lifting the siege on Taiz governorate, and releasing all detainees, prisoners and abductees.

In his speech, Bin Daghr indicated that the Houthi group had violated the humanitarian armistice and set obstacles to abort the peace process in order to buy time for the continued reinforcement of their fighters on all fronts, noting the real danger of the Houthis in threatening international navigation.

For his part, the Japanese official affirmed his country’s support for the Yemeni government and the efforts made by the United Nations to bring peace to Yemen, pointing to the need to achieve peace in Yemen through direct negotiations between the parties to the conflict.

In terms of security, the Houthi group targeted, yesterday, gatherings of displaced persons west of Taiz, and civilian objects south of Al-Hodeidah Governorate, as part of its continuous violations against humanity.

Local sources reported that the Houthis targeted camps for the displaced in “Wadi Al-Hanaya” in the “Al-Kadha” area, west of Taiz, using mortars.

The sources confirmed that three shells landed near one of the camps in the middle of Wadi al-Hanaya, which caused fear and panic among the people, especially women and children. Simultaneously, the Houthis targeted populated villages south of the “Al-Jarrahi and Al-Tahita” districts and east of “Hais” in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, using mortars and machine guns, according to the same sources.