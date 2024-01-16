Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council warned the Houthi group of the consequences of continuing to threaten maritime security and dragging the country into a military confrontation arena for propaganda purposes with misleading claims, calling for the need for the international community to support the Yemeni government in order to extend its control over the entire Yemeni territory.

This came during a meeting yesterday between Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, with Prime Minister Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Governor of the Central Bank Ahmed Ghalib, and Ministers of Information Muammar Al-Eryani and Minister of Finance Salem Bin Brik, to discuss local conditions and regional developments. And its repercussions at all levels.

The meeting heard a briefing from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, and the Minister of Media, Muammar Al-Eryani, on the repercussions associated with the Houthi group’s threats to maritime security, and the proposed policies for managing the crisis at the diplomatic and media discourse levels. The Yemeni presidential office warned the Houthi group of the consequences of continuing to threaten maritime security and international navigation in order to achieve personal interests, praising the awareness shown by the Yemeni people, the political components, and the responsible media platforms in understanding the background of the Houthi group’s escalation, and its responsibility for calling in military strikes and dragging the country into the arena. Military confrontation for propaganda purposes with misleading claims.

The meeting also stressed the need for the international community to support the Yemeni government in order to extend its control over the entire Yemeni territory, and to immediately begin classifying the Houthi group as a terrorist group and forcing it to seriously engage in efforts to calm the situation and bring security, stability, and peace to Yemen. The meeting also considered opportunities to enhance monetary and financial stability, improve the state’s access to its public resources, and move forward with its comprehensive reforms supported by the regional and international community.

The Prime Minister, the Governor of the Central Bank, and the Minister of Finance presented the current economic situation and the government measures taken to alleviate the burden of the humanitarian crisis created by the Houthi group.

The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council directed to redouble government efforts, ensure the provision of basic services and pay employees’ salaries on a regular basis.

In a related development, the US Central Command announced the seizure of advanced weapons that were on their way to the Houthi group, containing warheads for ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and components related to air defense.

The US Central Command said in a statement that the confiscation took place on January 11, noting that the sailboat was sunk and its 14 crew members were detained, in accordance with international law.

The American statement confirmed that this operation is the first seizure of advanced conventional weapons since the start of the Houthi attacks on commercial ships last November.