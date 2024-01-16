Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Jordanian King Abdullah II warned of the repercussions of the continuation of the war on the Gaza Strip, which would be “disastrous and everyone will pay the price for it.”

This came while he received, separately, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Penny Wong, and the Greek Ministers, Giorgos Yerapetritis, according to two statements from the Jordanian Royal Court.

The first statement stated that King Abdullah stressed in his meeting with Wong the importance of formulating a unified international position to stop the Israeli war on Gaza.

He reiterated the necessity of allowing the residents of the Gaza Strip to return to their homes, stressing Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The King of Jordan expressed his “rejection of any attempts to separate the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which constitute an extension of the one Palestinian state.”

He warned of “the repercussions of the continuation of the war on Gaza, which will be disastrous and everyone will pay the price for it,” according to the same statement.

He stated that “security, peace and stability will not be achieved through military solutions,” pointing out that “the only way to achieve this is to build a political horizon based on a two-state solution, Palestinian and Israeli.”

With Yerapetritis, the King of Jordan stressed “the necessity of immediately stopping the Israeli war on Gaza, and putting an end to the tragic humanitarian crisis resulting from this war,” according to a second statement.

He also stressed “the necessity of protecting defenseless civilians, and ensuring the delivery of relief, humanitarian and medical aid to the Strip in an adequate and sustainable manner.”