The Yemeni government stated that, after the United Nations obtained the necessary funds to complete the rescue operation, the Houthis’ procrastination continues to hinder the start and completion of the operation, in complete disregard of the impact of the oil spill from the ship Safer and its cost to Yemeni fishing stocks of $1.5 billion over the next 25 years, as well as About the impact of this on the increase in fuel prices by 800 percent.

3 million people in Hodeidah were affected by toxic gases, and when the gas mixes with rainwater, it will end up in aquifers, leading to slow poisoning and long-term health problems for six million people.

The Yemeni government has warned that the continued delay in the start of the ship rescue operation threatens 4 percent of the productive agricultural land, which will lead to the elimination of grains, fruits and vegetables, valued at about $70 million, as well as causing work stoppages in the two ports of Hodeidah. Al-Saleef, which will result in preventing the entry of 68 percent of relief aid, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and affecting 8.4 million Yemenis.

The government indicated that the oil spill would threaten the health of Yemenis and citizens of the countries bordering the Red Sea, and cause the pollution of Red Sea water desalination plants and cut their supplies to 10 million people, in addition to Yemen’s loss of fisheries that provide the livelihood of more than 1.7 million citizens, and the destruction of diversity. biological and ecological system in the region.

catastrophic consequences

According to the United Nations, a large leak can occur at any time, which may exceed the response of national capacities and resources, which could mean causing catastrophic consequences and destroying the coasts of Yemen and livelihoods, in addition to the suffering of the unique environment of the Red Sea from severe damage, warning of This also disrupted vital shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea.

The Safer is anchored about 4.8 nautical miles off the Yemeni coast. It is noteworthy that the Safer ship, which was built in 1976 as an oil tanker, and was converted in 1987 into a floating storage facility, contains an estimated 1.14 million barrels of light crude oil. Production and unloading operations have been suspended since March 2015, no maintenance has been carried out for more than 7 years, and safety and gas control systems have not been maintained.