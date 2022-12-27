The first kisses are important, especially in “At the bottom there is room”. The passionate kiss between Alessia and Jimmy moved the fans of the América TV series during the broadcast of the final episode of the ninth season. But if we travel back in time and remember the romance between Grace and Nicolás, an interesting comparison between the two couples emerges: which of the two had the best first kiss and why was it the most moving?

Grace and Nicholas’s first kiss

It happened in chapter 16 of the second season of “AFHS”. While Nicolás was talking with Grace in Las Lomas, the young Gonzales stole a kiss from her friend and left him perplexed.

Of course, this kiss was not the most romantic. They weren’t even a couple and it was an act of infidelity, because at that time “Ricolás” was still with Cayetana.

Alessia and Jimmy’s first kiss

After more than 120 episodes, the public was finally able to witness the first kiss between Alessia and Jimmy in the finale of the ninth season.

This youthful romance seemed impossible, but after several moments together, these characters brought more than a smile to the fans of “Al fondo hay sitio”.

What was the best kiss in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

There is no doubt that the kiss between Alessia and Jimmy was the best. It happened on a romantic Christmas night after a dramatic episode between the young Montalbán and her father.

Alessia and Jimmy gained the attention of fans after their first kiss on TV. Photo: composition LR/CevicheTV

The good Jimmy did not miss the opportunity and after having waited so long for his platonic love, he received a surprise kiss from his neighbor.

While Grace and Nicolás had passionate kisses throughout the series, it’s clear that the former was awkward, unromantic, and highly anticlimactic.