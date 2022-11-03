The Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini, chaired the sixth meeting of the Council, which took place yesterday.

The meeting began with a welcome to their Excellencies the members of the Council, then the Council proceeded to discuss the agenda, where it approved the minutes of its previous meeting and reviewed the follow-up schedule for the decisions and recommendations emanating from its previous meetings. and risks.

The council reviewed and approved the financial statements for the second quarter of 2022, discussed the Authority’s draft annual budget for 2023 and approved it in preparation for submitting it to the Cabinet for approval. It also reviewed the developments of the digital transformation program, discussed other topics on its agenda and took appropriate decisions.

It is worth noting that the Authority’s statistics for the month of October 2022 indicate an increase in the number of employers registered with the Authority to (8,080) compared to about (7,149) employers in October 2021, and the number of subscribers increased to (89,496) compared to (86,799) joint for the same period last year.

Statistics indicate that the number of retirees affiliated with the authority reached, according to October 2022 statistics, about (18,888) retirees, compared to about (17,236) retirees in October 2021, and the number of beneficiaries reached (8,489), compared to about (8,081) beneficiaries for the same period last year. .

On the level of insurance expenditures for the insured, retirees and beneficiaries of the Pension Authority, it amounted to 389,318,943 dirhams in October 2022, compared to 390,580,332 dirhams in October 2021.