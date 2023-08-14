The commander of the Abyan axis, Brigadier Mukhtar al-Nubi, confirmed that the forces in the “Swords of Hoos” campaign deployed in the entire mountains of Wadi Jenin after storming and controlling it, as it is considered one of the strongholds of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, in addition to that terrorist elements that fled towards the adjacent Al-Bayda governorate are being pursued. (Central Yemen).

Al-Nubi explained that the joint forces continue their security operations with the aim of completing the purification of all areas, mountains, valleys and reefs to which Al-Qaeda terrorist elements flee, especially those close to Shabwa and Al-Bayda governorates..

On the other hand, military sources reported that two members of the joint forces were killed, while others were wounded, in an attack launched by the Houthi militia on military sites on the Halhal front, east of Lawdar, Abyan, southern Yemen..

The sources said that the forces stationed there and backed by the popular resistance thwarted a large-scale Houthi attack and forced the Houthi elements to retreat..

According to the sources, light and medium weapons were used in the confrontation.