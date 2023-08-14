













The new air date is August 27, one week later than scheduled. This would be the third delay suffered by the animated adaptation of the manga by writer Haro Aso and illustrator Kotaro Takata.

The first episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead that suffered a delay was the fourth and all due to production problems. However, that was only for one day and affected video-on-demand services.

Those were the cases of Crunchyroll, Hulu and Netflix. The second to suffer it was the fifth, which would originally come out on August 6 and ended up launching on the 13th of the month said before. Instead, a special of this anime was broadcast.

Fountain: BUG FILMS.

No one knows why the fifth episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ended up late. At least in the case of the sixth, there is a reason and it is completely unrelated to the team in charge.

What happens is that the television space of the anime will be occupied by a sporting event. In this case it is the 2023 World Athletics Championships. These types of competitions are very popular in Japan and are often prioritized on television.

The bad thing about this type of delay is that they end up affecting what was planned for months, and that is why when a season ends there are sometimes episodes that are left over.

What is going on with them? Well, they are simply rescheduled for later dates until there is a space on television to broadcast them.

I hope the same does not happen with Zom 100: Bucket List of the DeadSo you should keep an eye out.

