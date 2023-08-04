Local sources said that a young man killed his father in the village of Al-Naziha in Al-Masharqa sub-district of Al-Shamayatain district, south of Taiz.

The sources added that differences between the father and his son developed to the extent that the latter directed several fatal stab wounds to his father, who died immediately.

Later, the police in Taiz governorate said that they were able to arrest the security wanted person accused of killing his father in the Al-Shamayatain district in Taiz countryside.

The Security Media Center stated that the accused was arrested while he was hiding in a house in the Al-Hasab area.

This came after the police officers received information about the wanted person’s whereabouts, and immediately arrested him and handed him over to the Criminal Investigation Department in the governorate.