Shoigu inspected the advanced command post of the Center group in the NVO zone

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the forward command post of the Center group, which is located in the zone of the special operation. This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Russia, reports TASS.

The head of the Ministry of Defense listened to the report of Andriy Mordvichev, commander of the Center grouping, who reported on the situation, the nature of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the performance of the assigned combat missions by the Russian military.