The State Meteorological Agency extended this Sunday the yellow alert for the risk of storms that initially only affected two regions of the Region, the Altiplano and Vega del Segura. At around 2:30 p.m., this warning also affected the Northwest and the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas.

This yellow alert will be in effect until 8:59 p.m. this Sunday, with a probability of between 40% and 70% that this phenomenon will occur, given the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency.

A yellow level warning for thunderstorms indicates that severe thunderstorms are expected in the affected warning area. Given the nature of these phenomena, there is the possibility that storms of higher intensity may occur in a timely manner.

For its part, the Murcia City Council also activated the special municipal device before the notice. It is made up of different municipal services such as Local Police, Firefighters, Traffic, Aguas de Murcia, Street Cleaning, Public Lighting and Parks and Gardens, as well as the Mobile Emergency Service and Social Care (Semas). Its objective is to minimize the effects of possible storms and rain, immediately meeting the requirements of the neighbors.

Thus, the local police will review those places where there are risks due to accumulations of water and will close to traffic roads and streets where there are boulevards or natural passages for rainwater and where water accumulates. They will carry out work to regulate and cut off traffic, and they will control that there are no incidents that endanger people and vehicles.