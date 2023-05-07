Few people in the world reckon with Europe, ex-Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi said on May 6 in video message from the Milan clinic “San Raffaele”, the footage is published by the TG24 TV channel.

“If China <...> one day decides to occupy Italy and maybe some other European country, we would absolutely not know how to deal with it,” Berlusconi said.

In such a scenario, according to the politician, the best thing Europeans could do is to learn Chinese.

Berlusconi said that the European Union should have a unified military policy that would imply close cooperation between the armies of all countries and the possibility of creating a rapid reaction force of at least 300,000 people.

In January, Wang Wen, a professor at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies in China, noted that there is a genuine “rebellion” of countries in the world that reject the foundations and orders established by the West.

In October 2022, the Spanish edition of Rebelion wrote that Europe is on the path to unthinkable horror, appearing lately as a colony that submits to US interests.