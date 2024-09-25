ANDAser Asprilla was unable to shine and James Rodríguez and Jhon Solís did not have any minutes in the goalless draw between Girona and Rayo Vallecano, on the seventh date of the Spanish League.

The draw does not help either team much in their attempt to climb the table. The home team has eight points, the same as Betis and Sevilla, and the visitors have nine to be on the same level as Celta.

This was Yaser Asprilla’s performance against Rayo Vallecano

Asprilla was the only Colombian to play in this match. Coach Michel, in the second consecutive match in which he gave him the opportunity to start, put him on the right flank, but with freedom to move towards the center.

The former Watford player had a couple of chances to score, but on both occasions he was unable to control the ball well and it went long, which made the job of Rayo’s goalkeeper, the Argentine Augusto Batalla, easier.

Michel took Asprilla off the field in the 75th minute, to bring on Gabriel Misehouy. It was the third change he made in an attempt to break the tie.

James Rodríguez, without minutes.

James, on the other hand, watched the entire match from the bench, confirming what his coach, Íñigo Pérez, had said about the need to prioritise team play and achieving their objectives.

“I don’t know, but even if I did, I wouldn’t say it. I move in short time frames, which is how we should focus as a club,” he declared when he was asked when the ’10’ of the National Team would be a starter.

James hopes to get minutes on Saturday, when Rayo Vallecano plays at home against Leganés (9:15 a.m. in Colombia). Girona will play again on Sunday, when they visit Celta in Vigo (7 a.m.).

