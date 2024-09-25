Raphael Varanewho was a defender on the 2018 World Cup-winning French national team and a former Real Madrid star, announced that he was leaving football at the age of 31.

According to the criteria of

“I have fallen and gotten up a thousand times. This time it is time to stop and hang up my boots after my last game, in which I won a trophy at Wembley,” he wrote on his social networks.

Very young

“This summer, the footballer born in Lille (northern France) 31 years ago, he signed for Italian side Como, with whom he barely played one match. It was on August 11, when Varane was injured 20 minutes into his debut with the team coached by the Spaniard Cesc Fabregas, in the defeat against Sampdoria in the Italian Cup,” said the AFP agency.

He added: “Since then, not only has he not played again, but his name is no longer even on Como’s list of players to compete in the Italian championship.”

The agency noted that local media had already reported that Como, recently promoted to the top flight of Italian football, was planning to terminate the player’s contract, which he had signed for two seasons in July.

“A new life begins away from the playing fieldsI’m going to stay in Como. But without using the boots or the shin guards. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you soon,” he said.