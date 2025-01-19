If there is something that characterizes mixed martial arts (MMA) and especially the UFC, it is the big surprises. Those stories in which the favorite is defeated to the disbelief of everyone present. However, that is only within the reach of a few. Renato Moicano had, one day after UFC 311, the opportunity of a lifetime. The official lightweight challenger, Arman Tsarukyan, had been injured before going out to the official weigh-in, so the main event was on the line. However, the Brazilian, who was preparing to fight Beneil Dariush, weighed 155 pounds (70.3 kilos), so, without eating or drinking, he received the opportunity to fight for the division title even though he was the tenth in the ranking.

The champion, Islam Makhachev, had no problem, as he declared that he would face anyone. However, the pressure was now on the Dagestani’s shoulders, as he had to put in a flawless performance if he wanted to maintain his status. No sooner said than done. Makhachev did not take pity on the Brazilian and after knocking him down he submitted him in the first round with a ‘D’ Maple Choke’. This victory, although improvised and over a rival who did not seem to be at the level, positions the Dagestani very high on the lists of historical fighters.

Islam Makhachev had tied his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in the number of belt defenses in the lightweight division with three, as well as victories in championship fights with four. With this performance against the Brazilian, Makhachev distances himself and places himself first on both lists, mathematically being the best lightweight in UFC historyeven above Khabib. There are a total of five wins in fights for the belt and four consecutive defenses, something that only he has been able to do.

Regarding his future, Makhachev has assured on several occasions that he will seek the second belt, but nothing assures us that his next fight will be in the higher division. So the next challenger is yet to be confirmed, even more so when Dana White revealed that Araman Tsarukyan wouldn’t be next. For his part, Ilia Topuria, who was very attentive to the event because of his friend Merab Dvalishvili’s fight, was quick to respond to the Russian’s victory. «Islam, if I want, I can destroy you. If I want, I can knock you out. I’ll make it look easyl. See you soon,” the featherweight champion said on his social networks. There is no doubt that this could be one of the best fights of all time in the UFC, but time will tell if and when it happens.









Merab Dvalishvili ruins the Dagestan party

Everything seemed against the Georgian. The betting houses marked him as unfavorable against the Russian Umar Nurmagomedov. And that’s how it seemed in the early stages of the fight. With a very intense rhythm and takedown attempts by both, Nurmagomedov seemed to be on top thanks to his precision in striking. In the second round the intensity continued, neither of them gave a truce. However, the challenger seemed more successful, but towards the end, Dvalishvili closed better. In the third the rhythm that characterizes the champion began to emerge. He approached the demolition and if he was stopped he responded with blows. He finally managed to knock down the Dagestani, which caused the crowd to get fired up. They entered the championship rounds with the advantage for Nurmagomedov but with a champion on that began to impose its rhythm on the clash.

The fourth was a monologue from the Georgian. Khabib’s cousin’s fatigue was palpable while Merab Dvalishvili showed no signs of losing intensity while gaining precision in his blows, punishing his opponent. In the last round the fight was leveled again, but in the final moments a hand from the champion landed on the Russian’s face followed by a knockdown. And so the champion closed the fight, who kept his belt and consolidated himself with his first defense. For his part, Umar Nurmagomedov loses his undefeated record in a fight that was complicated from the first round to break your hand.