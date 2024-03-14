The singer Yarita Lizeth continues to achieve musical successes. A few days ago she premiered her new song 'I will Survive' and it immediately became a resounding success on digital platforms, so much so that in just three days it was positioned as one of the trending videos in YouTube Peru, in which he reached second place overall. For this reason, the artist from Puno could not hide her astonishment and shared her happiness on social networks with a message to her followers.

What did Yarita Lizeth say about her new song?

On her Facebook account, Yarita Lizeth Yanarico made a post in which she showed a screenshot of the second place trending tag that her recent music video received in Youtube. This left her pleasantly surprised, so she sent a message to her entire work team and her thousands of fans for allowing her recent project to become a success on the famous audiovisual content platform.

Yarita Lizeth spoke on social networks. Photo: Facebook/Yarita Lizeth

“I can't believe it! In three days the song 'Sobreviviré' reached trend #2 on YouTube. Is incredible, but true. Thank you very much for the unconditional support, to my family, to the people who value our work and are always there with me in the good times and even more so in the bad. (…) In fact, I also thank the brothers Dany and Deyvis Condori for giving me their authorization to record and perform their musical work. Honestly, I didn't expect to reach this level, I'm very excited. Thank you so much! “She wrote.

Users congratulate Yarita Lizeth on her new success

There is no doubt that fan support is important. Yarita Lizeth He received dozens of positive messages after becoming a trend thanks to his song 'Sobreviviré'. She even responded to some of the displays of affection from her loyal followers on her networks.

“We will always be with you through thick and thin, my 'Chinita.''”, “And may more successes come”, “You will always be a success, Yarita Lizeth; you sing beautifully and with feeling “,” Congratulations, you once helped your people in the south, now they thank you with their support by listening to your music “, say some comments on her post.

How were Yarita Lizeth's beginnings in music?

From a very young age, Yarita Lizeth Yanarico He demonstrated an innate interest in music, he made his first presentations at his school located in Huancané, Juliaca, when he was still in secondary education. Although various orchestras invited her to collaborate without offering her financial compensation, the artist found deep satisfaction in practicing her passion.

At the end of his school years, he moved to Juliaca, where he shared his dreams and musical aspirations with his brothers, and decided to take action to establish himself in the field of folk music. However, he faced the barrier of a limited financial budget.

Yarita Lizeth at one of her concerts. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Yarita Lizeth

Then an uncle offered him a job in Puerto Maldonado and, despite being well paid, it involved long, exhausting work days. Without hesitation, she accepted the offer and the next day she went to the aforementioned town along with her family member, where she began working as a kitchen assistant at the Obrainsa company. Despite having few rest periods, she reflected on her goals and persisted in her efforts, which allowed her to accumulate the necessary resources for a year to take her first steps in her career as a singer.