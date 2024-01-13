Although Spyro has been present in the industry through collaborations with Skylanders, and six years ago the Spyro Reignited Trilogywe haven't seen a completely new adventure from this character since 2008. However, This could change in 2024, as a series of clues indicate that we will soon see this character return.

In a totally unexpected way, Spyro's official Twitter account shared the following message:

“[El] motto of 2024”

This little message was accompanied by an image of Spyro where we can read the text of “you have to believe”. While some people have even pointed out that this is simply a motivational message for the new year, others have mentioned that this is a clue to Spyro's possible return at some point in 2024.

Along with this, Toys for Bob, the studio that gave us Spyro Reignited Trilogy, recently shared a tweet talking about the progress they have made with Unreal Engine 5this accompanied by an image with a series of locked screens:

“We took some time to meet and share our latest experiments at UE5 – it was a full day of great presentations with lots of new learnings and ideas for the new year!”

We took some time out to get together and share our latest experiments in UE5 – it was a full day of excellent presentations with plenty of learnings and fresh ideas for the new year!! 👩‍🎓 📚 #LifeAtTFB pic.twitter.com/RKEz8vsRrw — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) December 18, 2023

As it was expected, The public has begun to speculate about the return of Spyro, which could well be being developed with Unreal Engine 5. Of course, it is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Activision, Xbox or Toys for Bob regarding the possible return of this beloved character. However, considering that Crash was already given a chance, the possibility that the same thing could happen with this dragon is not ruled out.

On related topics, a Spyro the Dragon animated series is already in development. Likewise, Crash and Spyro games were in development.

Editor's Note:

Spyro's return would be something incredible. Although I like Crash more, I can't deny that a new installment in this beloved game is the dream of many players. Crash Bandicoot 4 It was an incredible title, and if Toys for Bob can do the same with the dragon, we would be facing a new platform classic.

Via: Toys for Bob