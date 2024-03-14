Guadalajara Jalisco.- Juan Manuel Marquez, Mexican ex-boxer 50 years old, spoke out against Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez for not fighting the best pugilists of his division.

'Dynamite' He stated that during his boxing career: “I never shied away from anyone,” emphasizing that the undisputed champion should face David Benavidez rather Jaime Munguia for the super middleweight titles.

Even after the official announcement, he demanded 'Canelo' that leaves aside the clauses to take advantage. “I would like the boxer from Guadalajara “Do not put a rehydration clause, do not say that you should not gain more than ten pounds the next day,” he told 'ProBox TV'.

'Canelo' defeated Jermell Charlo in his last fight

AFP

Juan Manuel Márquez's constant criticism reached its limit. Rigoberto Alvarez–brother of Saul Alvarez-, he launched himself against the 'Dynamitewhom he called “envious” and assured that his victory against Manny Pacquiaco It was a fluke.

«Juan Manuel Marquez He's very envious, like he's stuck, that's what he has. May God bless him, but his time has passed,” he told the 'Izquierdazo' portal.

«He says that he fought with the best and I want to know who were the best that he fought with, the only one was (Manny) Pacquiao with a knock out It's a fluke, because if he doesn't catch it in that round the fight is gone, he already had everything hit. He fought with him ´Mantecas´ Medina “He was already a gentleman, he has fought with several who were already on their way out,” he added.

Juan Manuel Márquez after knocking out Pacquiao

jam media

Regarding the fight 'Canelo', Rigoberto Alvarez He assures that his brother will have to arrive in good shape, because Jaime Munguia will be a serious rival on May 4 in Las Vegas, Snowfall.

«Lately he has looked very mature, he is very solid, so it is going to be a careful fight, of knock out. Saul You have to prepare very well. “It's a great fight, it's expected to be electrifying,” he concluded. 'The Spanish' Álvarez

