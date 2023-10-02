Yarita Lizeth and Patrick Lundberg they will get married in Peru. The ‘Chinita del Amor’ announced that she would celebrate her religious marriage in her native Puno. Find out more details in this note.

As is known, last September 30, the interpreter of ‘Cut veins‘ married in Sweden. However, months ago he confirmed his second wedding in the Peruvian highlands region, where he will be able to share the long-awaited moment with his closest family and friends.

In the style of weddings in Juliaca! It should be noted that this type of celebration is usually an event and a display of opulence in the City of winds. The above is reflected in the organization of the party, but especially in the live concerts that are held to delight the guests and celebrate the couple’s union.

Due to the above, you can find a variety of artists, such as Group 5, Maroyu, Corazón Serrano, Agua Bella, Rodrigo Tapari, Red Painting, Bryndis Group and many others local and foreign.

What does a wedding in Juliaca consist of?

According to promoters of these events in the Windy City, the wedding celebration takes place over two days. The first is the wedding and the second is the ‘challachi’ (ceremony where they open the gifts, the godparents call them as an offering to Pachamama and there is also a party).

When will Yarita Lizeth’s wedding be in Puno?

Yarita Lizetg announced that she would celebrate her religious marriage in her native Puno. The artist’s dream moment would take place at the beginning of October and would have the particularity of being in the Juliaca style. The above means that the celebration will be big and will have at least one singer or musical group, as explained above.

“Juliacan, Puno style, like that with all the customs. I’m thinking of going there, getting married in my land, on Lake Titicaca. I would love Corazón Serrano and Agua Marina, I adore that group. (Also) Dina Páucar, Sonia Morales … Oh, no! I would like all the artists I admire to be there, but it also demands money. So a group or two is going to be very good,” the singer emphasized on the program ‘La banda del Chino’.