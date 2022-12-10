Among the greatest heroes of My Hero Academia there is Momo Yaoyorozu, someone who is quite present among the fan art and cosplay community.

She is a student of Class 1-A at UA Academy, the same one where Izuku Midoriya studies. Momo is well known for the Quirk, Creation of it. It is through this that she can convert the fat cells of her body into any object or substance.

That is something that she thoroughly applied in the sixth season of the anime, as she created several vials that contained a powerful anesthetic. With this she intended to put Gigantomachia to sleep, one of the most powerful and fearsome villains.

However, so far it doesn’t seem like this has worked and this colossus is still moving forward. Despite this failure, she is a very competent young heroine and continues to hone her great skills.

One of the downsides to Momo’s Quirk is that she needs to have the skin on her body exposed for it to work. It is due to the above that his outfit is much more revealing than the one worn by other heroines.

Although there is no shortage of those who come to complain about the above, this suit and its beauty is part of its popularity. So it is common that there is more than one cosplay based on Momo Yaoyorozu with the heroine appearance of her.

Momo Yaoyorozu in a more casual cosplay

Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from My Hero Academia what we share is a contribution from the cosplayer Haïku-chan ! (@haiku_cosplay). In this case, she decided to interpret it in a more casual way.

That is why he wears a very different outfit from the one seen in the manga and anime. She at least respects the colors associated with this character, such as red. But it’s hard to guess which I take inspiration from, official art or fan art.

The hair and hairstyle of this cosplay are reminiscent of Momo but the costume is not so much. That is a problem when creating something original.

Many may not recognize the character depicted unless the recreation is inspired by a more familiar look.

In the case of this student, she has other appearances such as her school uniform, cheerleader, or the evening dress she wore in one of the movies.

