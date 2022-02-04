Last season, Fabio Quartararo ended a six-year wait for Yamaha when he became the first French MotoGP world champion, signing five wins and celebrating the title with two races to spare.

However, “El Diablo” went on holiday unsatisfied due to an apparent absence of significant improvements for his M1 in the November test at Jerez, particularly with regards to crucial aspects such as engine and top speed.

Top speed has been Yamaha’s weak point for some years now, which in general has never given high priority to pure power, unlike its current main rival, Ducati.

Ducati will have eight bikes on the starting grid in 2022, of which five will have factory specifications, with the general manager of the racing department, Gigi Dall’Igna, suggesting that the Borgo Panigale technicians have managed to pull out a few more horses. in addition to the already powerful engine of the Desmosedici GP.

Read also:

On the eve of testing in Malaysia, team manager Meregalli confirmed that Iwata had been working to find more top speeds, but that they did not revolutionize the M1 to do so.

“Well, this is an area we worked a lot on trying to improve top speed at the end of the straight,” said Meregalli. “But not only with the engine, also working on aerodynamics and trying to improve acceleration and grip”.

“The goal is only one, which is to try to gain in terms of top speed at the end of the straight. Last year, in any case, we were able to win the races on the fastest tracks, because we won both of those. played in Qatar, at Mugello and then we also fought in Barcelona before Fabio’s problems with the suit “.

“Top speed is important, but that’s not all. As it is in Yamaha’s philosophy, we haven’t made a big revolution. We always try to fine-tune what we have because it’s also simple, plus we’ve seen in the past that even a little step in the wrong direction can create big problems. We are growing step by step, without making any revolution “.

Bikes of Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha RNF rider Andrea Dovizioso, who joined the Japanese company’s satellite team after being an official Ducati rider for eight years (from 2013 to 2020), doesn’t believe that the current MotoGP era lends itself too much to upheaval. , therefore shares this policy.

“It’s hard to make big revolutions right now, because the championship has confirmed that every bike is good. Each one has a different characteristic, but they are competitive. So it’s very, very difficult to make a big change, I agree,” he said. said.